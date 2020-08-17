Oscar Fugate, 85, passed away Wednesday, August 12, at Parkview Memorial Hospital in Ft. Wayne, IN. He was the widower of the late Norma Ritchie Fugate and the son of the late Wilson and Sylvania Harvey Fugate. Oscar was a 1954 graduate of Breathitt High School and he attended Lees College where he earned an associate degree in education. He taught school in Breathitt County before moving to Indiana. He was a semi truck driver for 32 years. He was a US Army veteran having served in the Korean War. He was a 30 year member of the American Legion and also a member of the Northeastern Indiana Bluegrass Association. He is survived by one son Austin Fugate of Ft. Wayne, Indiana and a host of nephews and nieces. Funeral Friday, August 14, 12Noon at Breathitt Funeral Home with Rev. A. T. Hays officiating. Burial will follow in the Harvey Bend #1 Cemetery at Hardshell. Breathitt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
