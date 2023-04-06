Oscar Strong, age 94, of Saldee, KY passed away on Thursday, April 6, 2023 at the KY River Medical Center in Jackson, KY. He was born October 18, 1927 in Perry County, KY and was the son of the late George Washington and Rose Walker Strong. He was a lifetime viewer of WLJC in Beattyville; a member of the Howard’s Creek Old Regular Baptist Church and attended Miller’s Branch Old Regular Baptist Church. He was also preceded in death by his wife: Elizabeth Bowling Strong. Brothers and sisters in law: Herbert Hoover and Lillie Strong, Jeff and Margaret Strong. His sister and brother in law: Pauline and Virgil Bush. His son in law: Mike Combs. He is survived by sons: Oscar Eugene (Trish) Strong and Robert Reed (Sarah) Strong of Jackson, KY. His daughter: Glenda Combs (Rick) of Jackson, KY. His brothers: James “Jimmy” (Carol) Strong and Robert “Bob” (Etta) Strong of Detroit, MI. His sister: Thelma Spicer of Jackson, KY. Grandchildren: Makayla Elizabeth (James); Benjamin Dale (Nickie); Abigail Rose (Jordan); Mattix, Matthew and Zachary. Great grandchildren: LaMika, Cherry, and Lillie. Step grandchildren: Kayella (William); Matthew (Melanie); Willie John (Michelle); Raymond (Becky); Rik (Angel); and McKenzie. A special remembrance to his friends: Harlan and Dora Fugate and his (special pet friends) who he loved dearly: Wally and Della. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at Noon at the Church of the Lord Jesus Christ, Bowling Road, Saldee, KY with Estill Barnett officiating.-Visitation will begin on Saturday at 10:00 am with additional services and singing at 5:00 pm. All ministers and singers welcome to come and speak and minister in song on visitation night and the day of the funeral. Burial in the Reed Bowling Memorial Garden Cemetery at Saldee, KY. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Latest News
- Oscar Strong
- People’s Bank sponsors April Chamber meeting
- Breathitt County’s Circuit Court Clerk’s Office celebrates National Donate Life Month
- Joseph “Joe” Campbell
- Mayor, Judge proclaim April 2023 Child Abuse Prevention Month
- HDA housing flood survivors
- JFD has push-in ceremony
- Breathitt County rocked by strong winds: Another round forecasted for tonight
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.