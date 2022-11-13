The Jackson City Council race was a tightly contested affair with four different candidates receiving over 300 votes and incumbent Rich Buntin losing his seat on the council by a mere 25 votes. The final numbers were (the top six vote-getters win): 1) Stephen Bowling 401 votes; 2) Steve McIntosh 322 votes: 3) Dannie Phipps 317 votes; 4) Jason Hall 313 votes; 5) Harold Deaton 301 votes; 6) Mildred Lee-Roberts 289 votes; 7) Rich Buntin 264 votes; 8) Dennis Spicer 168 votes; and 9) Harry Whitaker 124 votes.
Another closely contested race was that of the Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor with only the top three being elected and that third spot was decided by just two votes. 1) Danny Fugate 1594 votes; 2) Clifton Hudson 1449 votes; 3) Paul Turner 1292 votes; and 4) Melissa Howard 1290 votes.
Tiffany Combs was elected as Breathitt County Board Member of District #2, winning 291 votes to 165 votes for Jacqueline Howard. In the Jackson Independent Board Member race, it was coming in first, James “Elmo” Combs with 117 votes, followed by Paula Miller with 110 votes and Sydney Howard with 81 votes. Kenneth Patrick, who had withdrawn from the race still received 94 votes.
Incumbent Ken Thompson once again was victorious in the Constable District #3 race, defeating Republican Christopher Combs 573 votes to 218 votes.
Rand Paul carried Breathitt County in the race for US Senator as did Hal Rogers for US Representative. In the races for State Senator and State Representative it was Brandon Smith and Chris Fugate winning respectively.
There were two constitutional amendments on the ballot this November, with Amendment #1 getting 1717 yes votes and 1607 no votes, while Amendment #2 received 2039 yes votes and 1388 no votes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.