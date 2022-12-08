The tenants of Federal Place, an apartment building, located on Broadway Street in downtown Jackson, have been dealing with no elevator service for a little over four months now, and the property owner, AU Associates and Management say the wait could be months longer. The elevator suffered significant damage in the July flood.
The residents of Federal Place are 55 years of age or older and most are afflicted with at least one disability, causing them to have difficulty leaving their apartments and doing simple chores like taking out the trash. One resident that is 67 years old, says she uses a rollator walker and struggles to make it up and down the nearly 50 stairs. This same resident further added that she and other tenants cannot get a substantial amount of groceries as they cannot pack them up the stairs; and she must double bag her trash and drop it of the fire escape for her son to take to the dumpster to avoid so many trips on the stairs.
Family and friends of the residents of Federal Place expressed concerns over the potential impact the broken elevator could have in emergencies, when every second counts.
Some of the tenants are looking into the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and the Fair Housing Act (FHA). Both have set guidelines requiring landlords and building owners to be handicap accessible and stay up to date on all repairs, especially if there is only one elevator, which is the case at Federal Place. Those residents that feel their fair housing rights have been violated may file a complaint with the US Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Johan Graham, President of AU Associates and Management (AUAM), says that the company wants to have the elevator repaired but there is no set date in which that will happen and when prompted, Graham said he could not even provide an estimated timeframe for the repairs.
Graham stated that AUAM was in a battle with the federal government, that he claims is blocking the company’s insurance claim. “It is really embarrassing that the federal government is blocking the payout. The cost of the repairs is $138,000, and that is an amount that we don’t necessarily have to pay ourselves. We need the insurance payout to fix the elevator at Federal Place in Jackson.”
“We have been in contact with Governor (Andy) Beshear, Congressman Hal Rogers, HUD, and our state representatives and senators to join us in this fight with the federal government to get us the money that is rightfully ours. Afterall, we had flood insurance, we should be entitled to the payout, but the federal government is blocking it.”
Graham would add, “We are not hiding anything, and we sympathize with the tenants at Federal Place, and hopefully articles like this one will shine a spotlight on the wrongdoing of the federal government in this situation and add more pressure on them to allow our insurance to pay the claim so we can fix the elevator.”
“I want the residents there to know that we are exploring every avenue and option to get the money to make the necessary repairs while waiting for the insurance payout, that way I can preorder the parts needed since they can take some time to arrive, and we can get started repairing the broken elevator. We want it fixed too.”
Federal Place residents say that despite AUAM’s dilemma, the large real estate developer should have the funds to cover the repairs and they should not be going without elevator service for what appears to be an additional several months. Tenants also revealed that many of them had their rent recently raised due to an increase in insurance as well as utility increases.
AUAM offices are located on Old Georgetown Street in Lexington, Kentucky and according to its website they manage and/or own 26 apartment buildings, including six in eastern Kentucky.
