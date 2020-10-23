Center disputes that any of the residents or staff have exhibited even the first symptom or sign of infection…
The Nim Henson Geriatric Center has released information, via its Facebook site, concerning a COVID-19 outbreak suffered at the facility located in Jackson, Kentucky. On October 15, the senior citizens center discovered it had some positive tests comeback for several residents and even a staff member.
It is being reported three (3) residents and one (1) staff member have tested positive and are now “active cases.” Being designated an “active case” means all four are believed to be contagious. The center has taken appropriate steps to quarantine the four impacted away from the remainder of the facility’s staff and residents.
The center was quick to point out neither a staff member nor resident has exhibited the first sign or symptom, even from the ones who are believed “contagious.” Residents and staff have been consistently monitored during the present pandemic.
“We are following all guidelines per the CDC (Center for Disease Control), OIG (Office of the Inspector General), and the health department,” a spokesman for the center reported. Residents, according to online reporting, are assessed three times daily and constantly monitored, around the clock, for health changes.
Residents are being consistently tested. The staff of the facility are also being tested before every shift. Conformance with these practices is in accordance with presently existing recommendations from all three of the above government entities.
Anyone with a loved one residing at the facility is encouraged to call and check on their status anytime of day. Staff are prepared to arrange FaceTime communications, phone calls, and window visits at anytime you wish and will be happy to facilitate those arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.