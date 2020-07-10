OVA RANDALL HOLBROOK
Former resident of Pigeon Forge TN and Jackson, KY
Ova Randall Holbrook age 55 passed away at his residence in Panama City Beach. Due to a long illness (heart), a final farewell was given to our dear “Randy” on June 12th, 2020.
At his request, no service with be held and his ashes will be spread over the ocean. He will always be remembered by every God created wave that washes to and fro.
Randy was proud to serve the Pigeon Forge Police Department for twenty years and the Jackson City Police Department for over three years.
Randy loved all aspects of the outdoors and wanted to live the remainder of his life by the beach where he could enjoy some of his favorite things. He was a lover of all animals. He enjoyed fishing, looking for treasures and sharing those treasures with others.
He was preceded in death by his Father Ova Holbrook, Grandparents: Olan and Malvory Fletcher, Norman and Ezra Holbrook,
Aunt Imogene Minix, Alice Fletcher,
Uncles: Gerald and Jackie Fletcher, Ronnie and Arlie Holbrook,
Cousins: Anthony Holbrook, Renata and Lisa Fletcher.
He leaves behind his:
Mother Juanita Sue Holbrook (Fletcher), Sister Terri Holbrook,
