More than 130 kids attended the Back-to-School Bash event at Douthitt Park on Thursday, July 13th. Along with receiving a large backpack filled with school supplies, kids got to take part in educational programs and were provided lunch. Afterwards, those that chose to stay were treated to free admission to the Splash Pad.
