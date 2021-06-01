June 1, 2021: Downtown Jackson
Subject administered Narcan
Units from JPD, Jackson Fire Department, and Breathitt Sheriffs Department respond
Gentleman transported to KRMC for treatment
A man whose name is being withheld from the story at the request of authorities, was found overdosed in the back seat of a motor vehicle parked in the parking lot of a building known as “The Extension Office.” The location is smack-dab in the middle of Jackson, Kentucky.
According to what authorities told the Times-Voice, units from the Jackson Police, Jackson Fire, and the Breathitt County Sheriff all responded to a call concerning an unconscious male in the back seat of the subject vehicle. The vehicle was stationary, and not running, when officers and other responders arrived.
Officers administered Narcan Nasal Spray to the unconscious individual. Narcan is used for known or suspected opioid overdose in both adults and children.
Narcan has to be administered through the nose only. It may not be either removed or tested prior to use.
The individual was administered a 4-mg dose of the product which is known as “naloxone HCI.” He was then transported to Kentucky River Medical Center for treatment. At the time of transport to KRMC, he was still unconscious and unresponsive.
This is a developing story. Check back here or in our print edition for further details.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.