With the Thanksgiving holiday, came Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday, and many consumers including those right here in Breathitt County took advantage of the sales and deals offered.
The National Retail Federation (NRF) says holiday spending will reach around $961 billion and USA Today reported that online sales reached a record high over the Thanksgiving holiday. And with the Christmas season in full swing, many financial experts say any spike or surge in Christmas spending could see the US surpass an unprecedented $1 trillion.
All this purchasing done by consumers will result in a vast increase of package deliveries, which also means an increase in theft.
Law enforcement officials say porch pirates are difficult to apprehend unless caught on camera or a person gets a license plate number. Stolen goods are rarely recovered as in some instances they are returned to stores as exchanges or find their way to flea markets and pawn shops.
These same law enforcement officials say they hope the passing of House Bill 23 back in July will help slow down the porch pirates. The new law not only includes packages delivered by the USPS, but now includes items delivered by such commercial carriers as Amazon, Fed Ex, and UPS. Offenders could face up to five years in prison.
As one law official put it, package theft presents opportunities and requires no real skills, "Package theft is a crime of opportunity. The more packages left for longer periods of time on a porch, the more likely they are to be stolen. As the Christmas gift season gets into full swing, there will be a significant increase in packages on a porch.”
"Add to that, people are busier this time of year and have their routine shifted as they may work later and spend more time away from home shopping or visiting with family and friends, so packages are left sitting exposed on the porch for longer. Finally, while the volume of packages has increased, it’s likely the value of packages has increased as well, making numerous targets even more tempting.”
"All of this adds up to easy targets for thieves. Porch piracy is a low-entry crime. There are no special skills needed to walk up a driveway and steal a package.”
According to the latest theft reports by Safewise, thus far in 2022, one in seven (14 percent) of Americans have fallen victim to package theft. Nearly $20 billion are lost each year due to stolen packages.
Some helpful tips to prevent package theft are:
- Check mail regularly.
- Do not let packages sit overnight.
- Track packages.
- Take advantage of local post office holding packages when out of town.
- Sign up for delivery alerts.
- Require a signature upon delivery.
- Install a home security camera and proper lighting.
If you have a package stolen, file a police report and a claim with the carrier.
The Jackson USPS said that it delivered/handled 3,000 or more packages a day during the 2021 Christmas holiday season. The USPS is expecting to deliver an estimated 750 million packages this holiday season, an increase of around 80 million from last year.
