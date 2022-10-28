Pamela Kay Back

Pamela Kay Back, age 57, of Vancleve, KY passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Hospital UK Healthcare in Lexington, KY.-She was born September 3, 1965, in Erie, PA, and was preceded in death by her mother: Mary Ann Watkins Pelfrey; her brother: Tim Pelfrey and sister: Elizabeth Click.-She is survived by her husband: John Floyd Back of Vancleve, KY.- Her father: Richard Pelfrey of Vancleve, KY; Son: John Daniel Back of Norfolk, VA; daughter: Jessica Renee Back of Jackson, KY.-Brothers: Richard Pelfrey, Jr, Michael Lee (Sheila) Pelfrey and Brian (Melissa) Pelfrey of Vancleve, KY; Gerald Gregory (Freda) Pelfrey of Harrodsburg, KY and Roger (Melissa) Combs of Fisty, KY.- Sisters: Kizzie Gilliam of Carlisle, KY; Hazel Pelfrey and Sara Pelfrey of Vancleve, KY.- Nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren; She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, many other relatives, and friends.-Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funreal Home Chapel with Armon Nichols officiating.-Visitation will begin at 11:00 am Saturday until time of service.-Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

