Core drilling began along KY 15 on Panbowl Dam in Breathitt County. This is preliminary engineering work for the proposed improvements to the dam that came about as a response to last year's flooding. Drivers should anticipate delays in this area, between Brewer Drive and Lakeside Drive, for the next three to four weeks. Flaggers will be providing traffic control when the work is ongoing.
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- Columnist ‘boosted’!
- Knox vax rate among lowest in Kentucky
- Hospital leaders speak out in wake of COVID-19 surge
- ‘Alarming, but not at all that surprising’ Knox leads country in infection rate
- P.T. Pros treats ARH staff to lunch
- Hospital systems join forces to talk COVID-19
- First Covid vaccine gets full FDA approval
- How safe is the Covid-19 vaccine?
- Weekly COVID-19 report
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Judge Rules: Infamous alleged scammer Collins not to seek any online funding
- Silas Haddix Jr.
- Alma Jeannine Turner
- Illegal dumping on Hwy 28: Waste Coordinator and Judge at odds
- A "Noble" Deed: Judge replaces stolen bicycle
- Lions Club Awards
- Pearl Ella Haddix
- Richard Hensley
- SNAP emergency benefits ending
- KY 1110 Breathitt County closure postponed until Saturday, May 7
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Online Poll
POLL - Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine?
Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine? If yes, please indicate that you have. If not, please let us know why. Remember, poll votes do not reveal information about your identity. We just receive answers only for statistical purposes. Thank you.
You voted:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.