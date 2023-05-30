Work is nearing completion on the $6.7 million project to strengthen Panbowl Dam in Breathitt County along KY 15 in Jackson. The project, initiated after flooding in February 2021 and July 2022 prompted concerns about the dam's stability, is in its final stages.
Current plans are for the barrier wall on the lake side of the roadway to be removed on Tuesday, May 30th. Milling of the existing road surface will then begin. Following the milling, paving will begin Wednesday, May 31st. Final steps, including shouldering, striping, and guardrail installation, will take place Thursday, June 1st, and Friday, June 2nd.
If there are no delays due to inclement weather or other issues, normal traffic flow is expected to resume on Thursday evening. While the project was underway, northbound KY 15 traffic was shifted to the center turn lane. Turn lanes at Brewer Drive and Lakeside Drive were closed.
The project has been underway since October. It involved the installation of an underground barrier wall in the dam to protect against backflow from the North Fork of the Kentucky River into Panbowl Lake during times of high water. In both the 2021 and 2022 floods, water from the river flowed through the dam into the lake, prompting safety concerns. Last year, a shutdown of KY 15 was ordered as it was feared the river would overflow the dam. The barrier wall installation will stabilize the dam.
Please be advised that traffic will be delayed, so give yourself extra time. Delays at time can be lengthy.
