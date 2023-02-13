Work on the $6.7 million Panbowl Dam project in Breathitt County along KY-15 in Jacksoncontinues and is progressing on schedule.
Drivers should observe the reduced speed limit of 35 mph, and expect delays, especially during peak traffic times, as well as watch for stopped traffic waiting to make left turns at the two intersections. As always use caution in a work zone and motorists pulling out from Brewers Drive onto KY 15 should be especially observant of oncoming traffic.
Construction is expected to be completed by June of 2023.
Panbowl Lake was impounded when the current alignment of Kentucky 15 was built in the early 1960s. The dam is adjacent to a cut-through project done as a flood control measure by the Army Corps of Engineers in the late 1950s. Prior to the cut-through and the impoundment of the lake, the North Fork of the Kentucky River flowed in a seven-mile loop that was separated only by a few feet where Kentucky 15 currently runs.
