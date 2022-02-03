The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) hosted a public meeting on Thursday, January 27th to reveal the findings of an engineering report and discuss planned improvements for the Panbowl Lake dam. Officials from the KYTC provided a full overview of the reports and studies and proposed its recommendations.
Infrastructure improvements on Kentucky-15 (KY-15) which serves as the Panbowl Lake dam in Jackson are now in development, with the most significant short-term fix to the dam being a metal retaining wall (sheet piling) placed into the ground to prevent water seeping through the embankment. The sheet piling project would be a vast improvement to the safety of the dam.
The General Assembly is considering a proposed highway plan that contains funding to install a sheet pile wall at the west embankment this summer.
District 10 personnel have addressed some issues such as replacing debris gates and removing vegetation along the lake’s banks. The study’s other recommendations included: place heavy rock on the embankment; flatten slopes; replace the flap gate on the Washington Avenue outlet channel; add a secondary gate; install a new draw down valve at the east embankment; and widen KY-15.
KY-15 separates Panbowl Lake from the North Fork of the Kentucky River and is classified as a high hazard dam that is regulated by the Kentucky Division of Water. KYTC requested hydrological and hydraulic studies and a geotechnical analysis of KY-15, and the Panbowl Lake area following the historic flooding in Jackson.
Residents that may want to see the project displays can schedule an appointment to visit the Department of Highways District 10 Office in Jackson or go online at https://go.usa.gov/xtqHv.
