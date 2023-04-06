Work continues on the $6.7 million project to strengthen the Panbowl Dam in Breathitt County along KY-15 in Jackson. The project was initiated after flooding in February 2021 and July 2022 prompted concerns about the dam's stability. The July 2022 flood was particularly harrowing, when the dam began to leak and bubble and was under immense strain from the North Fork River’s historically high flood level. On the opposite side, it is easy to see the erosion caused from recent flooding.
The project has resulted in a lane closure along KY-15 between mile points 17.6 and 17.8, with a reduced speed limit of 35 mph and a double fine area through the work zone.
The northbound lane of KY-15 is closed between Lakeside Drive and Brewer Drive across the dam. Northbound traffic is shifted into the center turn lane and the project area is blocked off with a concrete barrier wall. This also affects southbound KY-15 traffic turning left onto Brewer Drive and Lakeside Drive. All left turns will be made from the southbound through lane while the project is ongoing.
Drivers should expect delays, especially during peak traffic times, and should watch for stopped traffic waiting to make left turns at the two intersections. As always use caution in a work zone.
The delays and a recent fatal collision have prompted some residents of the area to question why more isn’t being done to direct traffic at the work site. Currently, there are no flagmen or temporary traffic lights to aid motorists.
In response to the Times Voice inquiries about possibly installing temporary traffic lights, or posting flagmen at the site, the KYTC offered this response concerning traffic control:
The KYTC has monitored the job site and made adjustments to traffic control where needed. For instance, we moved the stop bar for Brewers Lane forward to allow vehicles pulling out onto KY 15 to have better sight lines. Our engineering and safety personnel have visited the location multiple times to ensure compliance with work zone safety standards.
All protocols and standards for traffic control are in place for this project. The work zone is adequately signed, and a posted speed limit of 35 mph with a double fine area is in effect along KY 15.
Construction is expected to be completed by June of 2023.
Panbowl Lake was impounded when the current alignment of Kentucky 15 was built in the early 1960s. The dam is adjacent to a cut-through project done as a flood control measure by the Army Corps of Engineers in the late 1950s. Prior to the cut-through and the impoundment of the lake, the North Fork of the Kentucky River flowed in a seven-mile loop that was separated only by a few feet where Kentucky 15 currently runs.
