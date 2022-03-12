“It’s time for an upgrade,” said Mayor Laura Thomas. Jackson Parks & Recreation has received a new John Deere tractor with backhoe attachment from Meade Tractor in Hazard replacing the park’s old tractor which is as old (over 20 years) as Douthitt Park itself. “It’s your tax dollars at work,” continued the Mayor. “Benefiting our community’s youth.”
Parks Director Brittany Little, pictured at left, along with park employees, Kevin Chapman in the operator’s seat, and Tim Gross, right, were pleased when Meade delivered the new apparatus Thursday morning, March 3, to further demonstrate the device’s many functions. Not pictured is park employee, Luis Rentas.
