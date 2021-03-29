Part Four: Internet Scammer…

Blame Anything or Anyone, Just Don’t Blame Me!
Predators make a living picking the right targets
Collins supporters posting pictures of critics’ ‘mugshots,’ but fail to deny Ms. Collins’ wrongdoing
Back in the day, prior to my going into journalism, I was a trial lawyer. I did this for just shy of 20-years.
I was convicted of a felony, disbarred from the practice of law, and was given a shot at journalism by the good folks at Nolan Paper Group and the Jackson Times-Voice. I have written an entire editorial about this. It has been discussed, particularly online, ad nauseam.
Some of you may be wondering why we are re-plowing a topic which has already been thoroughly plowed. Well, truthfully it is because of Crystal Collins and her supporters.
We have been publishing an investigative series entitled: Internet Scammer. Quite a few people, from all over the country, believe Crystal Collins, from Jackson, Kentucky, has lied about different conditions suffered by people with whom she is associated or her to play on sympathies to raise money. She posts donation mechanisms on social media encouraging users to give to something either happening to her or some other charitable undertaking. Lots of people believe and accuse her of pocketing that money.
If she is, the protestors proclaim, that is a theft by deception. If she is, she is engaging in a fraud which may even travel the course of interstate commerce.
There have been allegations she has lied about family members having cancer, both family members or her being “near death,” and she has even held herself out as a conduit to raise money for legitimate charities professing no affiliation with her.
In response to this, she has posted this author’s mugshot, either through followers or personally. In response to this, she has talked about the criminal histories of many of her online critics, posting many of their mugshots too.
She hasn’t denied doing any of it. So far the defense seems to believe we all have coming to us any crime against us she feels spry and clever enough to inflict.
Don’t believe them, they are all untrustworthy criminals, she seems to say. Don’t believe them, Jackson, Kentucky; because I am local and none of them are, she commonly bleats.
Instead of claiming the facts charged against her are wrong and she hasn’t really pocketed, under false pretenses, anyone’s money; she has claimed she works for Facebook. She has claimed to be entitled to pay for her services. She has claimed she provides a valuable service to people in the hospital, people who are shut-ins, people with suicidal ideations, people to whom she believes she is charged with spreading the word of Jesus Christ.
All of that is fine. The question remains…is she taking money from people online while misrepresenting why the money is being collected and just where it is going to be allocated? We have found no support of anyone materially gaining from these donations outside of her family and her. Some of the supposedly-afflicted, for whom she is collecting money, deny having the claimed afflictions Ms. Collins used to raise the online support.
A woman called me at the newspaper and told this author one of the demonstrators, Rodney Fox, a volunteer firefighter from Gatlinburg, Tennessee and was convicted of Sodomy/Rape of a Child. We asked Mr. Fox about this directly.
Mr. Fox told the Times-Voice, “It was 1998 and I was convicted of statutory rape. She was 17 and I was 23 and the two of us had been dating for a long while.”
“She became pregnant and was over 18-when the baby was delivered. However, the fact I had participated in the act of conception with the mother while she was under 18, and my being more than 4-years older than she, made the offense’s commission a matter of simple mathematics and statute.”
“That was 23-years ago. I have since been removed from the sex offender’s registry.”
“I am still in my daughter’s life. Both my daughter and her mother stood up for me in court and requested my being deleted from the registry and the mother testified to residual regret I was ever charged.”
“The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, which maintains the registry, wrote a letter to the court in support of my being removed from its registry. I still have a copy of it.”
“Had I actually raped someone, in the sense of forcing myself on a weaker person in order to have nonconsensual sex with that person, I would still be on the TBI’s registry. I wouldn’t have been deleted. I wouldn’t be a firefighter. My department stands behind me 100%.”
As for regrets, “I regret I was ever convicted of an offense but I do not regret having the daughter I have. I can’t undo the ordeal without undoing what got her here and in my life, which I would never do. I love her.”
Mr. Fox told the newspaper, “Almost everyone in the awareness groups on whom Ms. Collins has preyed have pasts, many are felons. What does that mean? Does it mean she is free to target us? Does it mean she is free to steal from us?”
Mr. Fox’s last statement struck a cord. I remember arguing a case once where the victim of the crime was mildly retarded. The government’s position in that case was the victim being retarded, and less able to describe and report her victimization, was chief among the reasons she was chosen as the target by the defendant.
You see, predators have to know something about prey-selection to get away with their predation. If you’re going to target individuals, like at our newspaper for instance, I am the guy you want to target.
I have a past. I have been honest about it. Many people don’t care whether you are honest about it or not. One’s past will discredit a person with some, but not all, people.
I am painfully aware of this. I have been perpetually subjected to it. I am eerily similar to many of Ms. Collins’s targets, among whom I now number.
Working in criminal defense once taught me the lion doesn’t attempt to eat the wildebeest leading the herd. That animal is strong, fast, vigorous. The lion instinctively knows it could get hurt just in the attempt.
Instead, the lion, the successful lion, preys on the wildebeest in the back of the herd. It looks for the hobbled one…the one with the limp.
You see, these online awareness groups, and even the man writing this story and investigating these events; we are, all of us, the wildebeest drinking water at the back of the watering-hole and running in the back of the herd. We are hobbled. We are injured. We are the easiest prey to overtake.
These groups are swimming with members with pasts. Many of these people have felonies.
Who’s going to listen to us? Who’s going to care if we are the ones defrauded?
Who cares if we demonstrate? Who cares if we report the fraudulent activity to authorities?
Ms. Collins and her ilk are counting on the answer being no one. Ms. Collins, and those who enable her, are all hoping she has selected the appropriate group of hobbled wildebeests to exploit or bully.
Note: Mr. Long is an award-winning Kentucky journalist recognized for excellence in both writing and reporting by the Kentucky Press Association.