The country’s two major political parties continue to flashover the issue of unemployment assistance. Democrats want to keep the $600.00 weekly boost and the Trump administration would like to reduce that number by two-thirds ($200.00).
Central to the ongoing dispute is the position espoused by some Trump administration officials that working class families don’t really need the $600.00 boost and that the worker’s are choosing to stay home because they are making more money not working. Nancy Pelosi released a statement that the administration’s position is, “…a condescension, quite frankly.”
Treasury Secretary, Steven Mnuchin defended the administration’s stance citing concern the repercussions and cost of continuing the federal unemployment boost at the $600.00 level would pile up enormous amounts of national debt. He also said the compensation would act to discourage the unemployed from seeking out opportunities. Economists claim the administration’s believe about the unemployed preferring the benefit to employment is patently false.
Republicans and Democrats both agree another round of direct payments of $1,200.00 to most Americans are warranted. Secretary Mnuchin said the checks will be sent out quicker this time than the first. No one is sure when the next stimulus bill will be signed into existence.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.