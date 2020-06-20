Pastor Jerry McIntosh

Pastor Jerry McIntosh, age 60, of Auxier, KY and formerly of Jackson, KY passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020, at the Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center in Knoxville, TN.-He was born April 2, 1960, in Jackson, KY and was the son of the late Oscar and Millie (Watts) McIntosh.-He was preceded also in death by two sisters: Mary Jo McIntosh and Irene Turner.- Three brothers: G.C. McIntosh, Oscar McIntosh, JR, and Oscar Dewey McIntosh.-He is survived by his wife: Zelda (Arrowood) McIntosh of Auxier, KY.-One daughter: Tracy Lynn (Bryan) Johnson of Winchester, KY.-One son: John Travis (Anna Lee) McIntosh of Auxier, KY.-Five sisters: Christine (Larry) Combs, Martha Rose (Roger) Turner, Patricia (Jim) Campbell and Debbie Kaye McIntosh all of Jackson, KY.-Drusie (Hiram) Nix of Hazard, KY.-Two brothers: Mike McIntosh of Hazel Green, KY and Arnold (Pearl) McIntosh of Richmond, IN.-Two grandchildren: Traven Lee Johnson and Zaphera Faith McIntosh.- Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020, at Noon at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Doug Finley and Virgil Turner officiating.-Burial in the Gethsemane Gardens Cemetery, Prestonsburg, KY.-Visitation will begin on Thursday, June 18 from 5:00-9:00 pm.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

