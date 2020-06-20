Pastor Jerry McIntosh, age 60, of Auxier, KY and formerly of Jackson, KY passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020, at the Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center in Knoxville, TN.-He was born April 2, 1960, in Jackson, KY and was the son of the late Oscar and Millie (Watts) McIntosh.-He was preceded also in death by two sisters: Mary Jo McIntosh and Irene Turner.- Three brothers: G.C. McIntosh, Oscar McIntosh, JR, and Oscar Dewey McIntosh.-He is survived by his wife: Zelda (Arrowood) McIntosh of Auxier, KY.-One daughter: Tracy Lynn (Bryan) Johnson of Winchester, KY.-One son: John Travis (Anna Lee) McIntosh of Auxier, KY.-Five sisters: Christine (Larry) Combs, Martha Rose (Roger) Turner, Patricia (Jim) Campbell and Debbie Kaye McIntosh all of Jackson, KY.-Drusie (Hiram) Nix of Hazard, KY.-Two brothers: Mike McIntosh of Hazel Green, KY and Arnold (Pearl) McIntosh of Richmond, IN.-Two grandchildren: Traven Lee Johnson and Zaphera Faith McIntosh.- Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020, at Noon at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Doug Finley and Virgil Turner officiating.-Burial in the Gethsemane Gardens Cemetery, Prestonsburg, KY.-Visitation will begin on Thursday, June 18 from 5:00-9:00 pm.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
