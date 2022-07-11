Pastor Louis Stacy, age 69, of Little Buckhorn Road, Clayhole, KY passed away on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at the UK Medical Center in Lexington, KY.- He was the Pastor of the South Fork United Baptist Church in Breathitt County and a retired coal miner.-He was preceded in death by his father: Clabe Stacy.-His son: Clabe Louis Stacy and brothers: Johnny Keith Stacy and Carter Stacy.-He is survived by his wife: Cora Mullins Stacy of Clayhole, KY.-His mother: Arminda Ritchie Stacy Hays of Ary, KY -His daughter: Angela Watkins of Clayhole, KY;-His two brothers: Pollard Stacy of Hindman, KY and Ola (Patty) Stacy of Ary, KY.-His eleven sisters: Luna Sizemore of Emmalena, KY; Lulabell Watts of Foreseam, KY; Alpha Grigsby, Sithy Mullins, Pamela Fugate and Evelyn Cleary of Ary, KY; Wanda (Johnny) Smith of Somerset, KY; Kathy Hays of OH; Lois (Cola) Marshall and Zola (Jessie) Marshall of Louisville, KY. Alice (David) Slone of Leburn, KY.-Four grandchildren: Ronnie Michael Noble, Amber Michelle Stacy, Brittany Michelle Short, and Clabe Darrell Stacy; Two great-grandchildren: Cora Emmagene Short and Rayanna Michelle Short.-He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, many other relatives, and friends.-Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Noon at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Eldon Miller, Justin Smith, Leonard Carpenter, David Slone, Virgil Noble, and others.-Visitation will be Tuesday and Wednesday nights from 5:00 pm-9:00 pm with additional services beginning each night at 7:00 pm. Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
