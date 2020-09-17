Patricia Ann Coomer Gross Banks, age 75 of Jackson, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, September 09, 2020 at Kentucky River Medical Center in Jackson, Kentucky.
Patricia was born on March 04, 1945 to the late Oren and Francis Louise Neaves Coomer. She was a homemaker.
She is survived by her husband, Soley Junior Banks of Jackson, Kentucky; one son, Sam (Ruby) Gross of Jackson, Kentucky; three daughters, Saundra (Edward) Banks of Jackson, Kentucky, Deborah (Michael) Hounshell of Jackson, Kentucky, and Alberta (James) Brandenburg of Beattyville, Kentucky; one sister, Elsie Jane Allen of Jackson, Kentucky; one step-son, James (Lisa) Banks of Georgetown, Kentucky; three step-daughters, Sheila Smith of Jackson, Kentucky, Illa (Cordus) Dover of Mississippi, and Evarie Howard (Clark Watterson) of Georgetown, Kentucky; a special grandson, Cody Childers of Jackson, Kentucky; and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other loving relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, Oren and Francis Coomer, she was preceded in death by her husband, Rev Albert Gross; two brothers, Carl Coomer and Kenneth Coomer; one sister, Phyllis Jean Deaton; and two grandsons, Danny Caudill and Jason Childers.
Funeral services will be conducted at the Watts Funeral Home Chapel in Jackson, Kentucky at 1:00 PM Sunday, September 13, 2020 with Rev. David Gross officiating. Patricia will be laid to rest in the Buck Deaton Cemetery at War Creek, Kentucky. Friends may visit the funeral home at 11:00 AM Sunday, September 13, 2020 prior to funeral services beginning at 1:00 PM.
