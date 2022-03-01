Patricia Dunn

Patricia Maedrine Dunn, 87, Jackson passed away peacefully at her residence surrounded by her family on Tuesday, March 1. Patricia dedicated her life to her family and being a kind, caring and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She had a passion for beautiful flowers, helping others and staying connected with lifelong friends. Patricia was preceded in death by parents, Langley and Lola Morris; husband of 64 years, C. B. Dunn; son, Bennie Dunn; sisters, Carolyn Hayes (Bobby) and Manilla Little. She is survived by four children, Anthony L. Dunn, Randy Dunn (Ellen), Teresa Stickney (Jack), Sandra Dunn; daughter-in-law, Sue Dunn; sister, Anette (Howard) White; brothers, Bob Morris, Phil Morris (Carol); brother-in-law, Taylor Little; grandchildren, Patrick Dunn (Jenny); Shawn Dunn (Jon), Jason Dunn, Caleb Stickney, Aaron Stidham; great grandchildren, Alexis McIntosh, Benton Dunn. Funeral Thursday, March 3, 12:00 PM at Breathitt Funeral Home Chapel.  Burial in the Jackson Cemetery.  Breathitt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Service information

Mar 3
Visitation
Thursday, March 3, 2022
12:00PM
Breathitt Funeral Home
409 Highway 15
P. O. Box 201
Jackson, KY 41339
Mar 3
Service
Thursday, March 3, 2022
1:00PM
Breathitt Funeral Home
409 Highway 15
P. O. Box 201
Jackson, KY 41339
