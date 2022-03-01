Patricia Dunn

Patricia Maedrine Dunn, 87, Jackson passed away peacefully at her residence surrounded by her family on Tuesday, March 1. Patricia dedicated her life to her family and being a kind, caring and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She had a passion for beautiful flowers, helping others and staying connected with lifelong friends. Patricia was preceded in death by parents, Langley and Lola Morris; husband of 64 years, C. B. Dunn; son, Bennie Dunn; sisters, Carolyn Hayes (Bobby) and Manilla Little. She is survived by four children, Anthony L. Dunn, Randy Dunn (Ellen), Teresa Stickney (Jack), Sandra Dunn; daughter-in-law, Sue Dunn; sister, Anette (Howard) White; brothers, Bob Morris, Phil Morris (Carol); brother-in-law, Taylor Little; grandchildren, Patrick Dunn (Jenny); Shawn Dunn (Jon), Jason Dunn, Caleb Stickney, Aaron Stidham; great grandchildren, Alexis McIntosh, Benton Dunn. Funeral Thursday, March 3, 12:00 PM at Breathitt Funeral Home Chapel. Burial in the Jackson Cemetery. Breathitt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Service information
Mar 3
Visitation
Thursday, March 3, 2022
12:00PM
12:00PM
Breathitt Funeral Home
409 Highway 15
P. O. Box 201
Jackson, KY 41339
409 Highway 15
P. O. Box 201
Jackson, KY 41339
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Mar 3
Service
Thursday, March 3, 2022
1:00PM
1:00PM
Breathitt Funeral Home
409 Highway 15
P. O. Box 201
Jackson, KY 41339
409 Highway 15
P. O. Box 201
Jackson, KY 41339
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.
