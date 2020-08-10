Nationally prominent sports reporter announces he's heard two 'Power 5's' won't play football this Fall
Dan Patrick, whose real surname is “Pugh” but who uses “Patrick” professionally, is reporting being told the Pac 10 and Big 12 conferences are cancelling their football seasons tomorrow (August 11, 2020). It is also being reported the ACC and Big 12 are on the fence about whether they are playing.
Patrick reports the SEC is playing this fall. It is also being reported the SEC is attempting to get teams from other conferences to join them for the coming season.
This amounts to huge news on the college football front and could even impact the decision of different states regarding whether they will play or pass on playing this coming fall season. Locally, the fact of UK playing (SEC) and Louisville (ACC) being “on the fence,” would seem to support the KHSAA’s, at the very least, attempting to open the season as before announced on September 11.
This is a developing story. It is likely more details will be included with our story we will publish in our “printed paper” set to hit newsstands this Wednesday, August 12,
