Patrick Earl Smith, age 39, of Canoe, KY passed away on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at the Hazard ARH Medical Center in Hazard, KY.–He was born October 24, 1982, in Hazard, KY.-He was a former employee of the Breathitt County Road Department for 13 years. He was preceded in death by an infant brother.- Paternal grandparents: Robert Smith and Dorothy Girdler Smith.-Maternal grandparents: Matt Short and Dora Vires Short. -Special uncle: Ance Short.-He is survived by his parents: Robert “Buck” and Susie Short Smith of Canoe, KY.-A son: Austin Patrick Smith (Bre).-A sister: Pamela Stamper (Joshua), and a brother: Robert “Punkin” Smith all of Canoe, KY.-He is also survived by nieces/nephews: Autumn Smith Spicer (Austin); Dakota Stamper (Paige); Lexie Stamper (Shane).- Great nieces/nephews: Hunter Spicer, Ember Spicer, Blakely Stamper, Gracelynn Deaton, Ethan Deaton; Special Aunt: Fannie Short. -Special Cousin: Johnny Short. He is also survived by a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.-Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Robert Butler and Lois Neal officiaitng.-Burial in the Short Family Cemetery, Mill Creek Road, Canoe, KY.-Visitation will be Friday from 5:00-9:00 pm.-Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.-Pallbearers: Punkin Smith, Austin Smith, Joshua Stamper, Dakota Stamper, Johnny Short, Shane Deaton, Austin Spicer.-Due to COVID-cautionary measures are to be observed.
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- Columnist ‘boosted’!
- Knox vax rate among lowest in Kentucky
- Hospital leaders speak out in wake of COVID-19 surge
- ‘Alarming, but not at all that surprising’ Knox leads country in infection rate
- P.T. Pros treats ARH staff to lunch
- Hospital systems join forces to talk COVID-19
- First Covid vaccine gets full FDA approval
- How safe is the Covid-19 vaccine?
- Weekly COVID-19 report
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Online Poll
POLL - Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine?
Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine? If yes, please indicate that you have. If not, please let us know why. Remember, poll votes do not reveal information about your identity. We just receive answers only for statistical purposes. Thank you.
You voted:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.