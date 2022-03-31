Patrick Earl Smith

Patrick Earl Smith, age 39, of Canoe, KY passed away on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at the Hazard ARH Medical Center in Hazard, KY.–He was born October 24, 1982, in Hazard, KY.-He was a former employee of the Breathitt County Road Department for 13 years. He was preceded in death by an infant brother.- Paternal grandparents: Robert Smith and Dorothy Girdler Smith.-Maternal grandparents: Matt Short and Dora Vires Short. -Special uncle: Ance Short.-He is survived by his parents: Robert “Buck” and Susie Short Smith of Canoe, KY.-A son: Austin Patrick Smith (Bre).-A sister: Pamela Stamper (Joshua), and a brother: Robert “Punkin” Smith all of Canoe, KY.-He is also survived by nieces/nephews: Autumn Smith Spicer (Austin); Dakota Stamper (Paige); Lexie Stamper (Shane).- Great nieces/nephews: Hunter Spicer, Ember Spicer, Blakely Stamper, Gracelynn Deaton, Ethan Deaton; Special Aunt: Fannie Short. -Special Cousin: Johnny Short. He is also survived by a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.-Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Robert Butler and Lois Neal officiaitng.-Burial in the Short Family Cemetery, Mill Creek Road, Canoe, KY.-Visitation will be Friday from 5:00-9:00 pm.-Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.-Pallbearers: Punkin Smith, Austin Smith, Joshua Stamper, Dakota Stamper, Johnny Short, Shane Deaton, Austin Spicer.-Due to COVID-cautionary measures are to be observed.

