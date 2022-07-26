On the afternoon of Thursday, July 14, 2022, Jackson City Athletics Department made two huge announcements and officially introduced two new head basketball coaches for its high school programs.
Kenneth Patrick was named the new head basketball coach of the Jackson City Lady Tigers. Patrick brings a wealth of knowledge to the program, having served as an assistant on all levels of JCS girls’ basketball for over ten years and since 2018 has been the head coach of the elementary and middle school girls’ basketball teams. Patrick was a four-year player in high school for Jackson City under coaches John Couch and Steve Banks.
Patrick stated that he took the position because he wanted to coach his players at the high school level as he will be the head coach on all levels of the girls’ program: elementary, middle, and now high school.
“My coaching style is teaching fundamentals and running only a few set plays. The players will dictate what kind of offense and defense I can play,” remarked Patrick. “This season we will spread the floor, as this team has shooters, we will drive to the basket, and play tough defense, but above all this season I want the girls to have fun and see their passion for the game restored.” Patrick would add, “I think we may surprise some people this year with how competitive we will be, coming off a season with no (high school) girls basketball team.”
“It will take a lot of hard work to turn this girls’ program into a consistent district contender and that hard work begins with me (the head coach) and extends to the coaching staff, team volunteers, and the entire athletic administration. I expect our girls to put in the work and effort, but at the same time have some fun with the game. Hopefully, this will lead the transformation into a winning program,” explained Patrick on turning around the fortunes of JCS girls’ basketball.
Patrick did inform that John Couch would be assisting with the high school team, but the rest of his staff was incomplete at this time.
Wayne Morris was officially introduced as the new boys’ head basketball coach of the Jackson City Tigers during the event.
Morris has coaching experience at every level, coaching four years at Lost Creek Elementary (Perry County); coaching four years as head coach of the seventh-grade team at Breathitt Middle School; and he served as a volunteer assistant for four years with the Breathitt County Bobcats high school boys’ team.
Morris was also a four-year player at Breathitt High School and was a member of the 1985 state tournament team.
Coach Morris is excited to be in his new position and believes the future is bright for the Jackson City basketball program. “I personally felt this was the best fit for me as a coach. I am looking forward to meeting this year’s team and working with the fine people of Jackson City. I love winning ball games and I feel like putting an emphasis on defense and rebounding will be a priority. If you can play strong defense, block out, and rebound the ball, the offense will come. Overall, you are going to have a much better team if you can do those things. It may take some time, but I believe Jackson can have a winning basketball program.”
Morris stated his staff was not finalized but he expected Dustin Flinchum and Travis Bowling to be joining him.
Photo: (L-R) Wayne Morris (New Jackson City Boys Head Basketball Coach); Kenneth Patrick (new Jackson City Girls Head Basketball Coach); and Superintendent Wayne Sizemore.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.