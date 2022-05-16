Patsy Woodring

Patsy Lee Woodring, 87, passed away Saturday, May 14, at Kentucky River Medical Center, after a short illness. She was born in Preston County, West Virginia, on March 5, 1935, to Alfred and Ruth (Priddy) Woodring, but grew up in Orwell, Ashtabula County, Ohio,
She attended local schools in Ohio until her junior year in high school when she came to Kentucky to attend Mt. Carmel High School at Vancleve. She graduated in 1953, then attended Kentucky Mountain Bible Institute, graduating in 1956. She completed her education at Asbury College, Wilmore, Kentucky, in 1959 with a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education.
Patsy began her teaching career at Mt. Carmel Elementary School in the fall of 1961. She taught for several years before accepting other positions in the Kentucky Mountain Holiness Association—working in KMHA churches, being an office assistant, supervising housekeeping, and doing many other jobs that she did so quietly, efficiently, and faithfully. Through the years Patsy did what her hand found to do.
Patsy was a long-time member of the Women's Christian Temperance Union. For many years she delivered and collected the annual temperance poster and essay contest entries at all the participating county schools. Later she organized the entries for judging. She also edited the quarterly WCTU newsletter for several years.
Pasty was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred and Ruth Woodring, in 1979 and 1990, respectively; her older brother, Robert in 2013; and her younger sister, Donna, in 2018. Patsy is survived by sister-in-law, Mary Woodring; many cousins and all the KMHA family who were her co-workers.
The funeral service will be at the Breathitt Funeral Home, Jackson, Kentucky, on Tuesday, May 17, at 2 P.M., with Reverend David Munson officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service beginning at 1PM. Burial will be in Lawson Cemetery, adjacent to Mt. Carmel School.
