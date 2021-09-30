Patty Mae Collins, age 58 ,of Barwick, KY passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2021 at the Wells Hospice Center in Hazard, KY.
She was born August 25, 1968 in Scottsburg, IN and was the daughter of the late Clayburn Baker.- Preceded also in death by her sister: Melda Peters. – She is survived by her husband: Earl Dean Collins of Barwick, KY. – Her mother: Cora Baker of Barwick, KY. Her daughters: Portia Noble (Jonathan Trent) and Kathy (Kenneth) Noble of Barwick, KY. – Her son: Clayton Collins ( Megan Hollan) of Rousseau, KY.- Her sister: Nancy Turner of Barwick, KY. Her brothers: Willie Baker of Barwick, KY and Mac Collins of Pikeville, KY. -Seven grandchildren.-Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at the Altro Church of God with Hargis White officiating. – Burial in the Stidham Cemetery at Barwick, KY.- Visitation will begin on Friday at 6:00 pm at the church.- Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
