Paul Collins II

Paul Collins II, 41, Haddix passed away Wednesday, October 27, at his residence. He was preceded in death by father, Paul Collins. He is survived by mother, Karen Collins; brother, Randy (Gulia) Collins; nephews, Nash, Knox, Memphis; maternal grandmother, Charlotte Howard. Visitation Sunday, October 31, 5:00 - 8:00 PM. Funeral Monday, November 1, 11:00 AM with Rick Sallee and Cecil Howard officiating. Burial in the Jackson Cemetery.

