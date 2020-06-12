Paul E. Johnson

Paul E. "Papaw" Johnson, age 79 of Jackson, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, June 09, 2020 at the Kentucky River Medical Center in Jackson, Kentucky.
Paul was born on December 08, 1940 to the late Hiram Johnson Sr. and Golden Toler Johnson. He was a former employee for the Lee County Board of Education and a former Jackson City School Bus Driver.
He is survived by his wife: Mary Watkins Johnson of Jackson, Kentucky; two daughters: Darlene (Terry) Moore of Jackson, Kentucky and Valerie (Jose) Ortiz of Jackson, Kentucky; one son: Anthony Watkins of Jackson, Kentucky; six sisters: Evelyn Sparks of Athol, Kentucky, Shirley Palmer of Athol Kentucky, Katie Spencer of Georgetown, Kentucky, Wanda Roark of Clay City, Kentucky, Janie Seigle of North Carolina, and Linda Terry of North Carolina; three brothers: Hiram Johnson Jr. of Indiana, Tommy Johnson of Athol, Kentucky, and Arthur "Pete" Johnson of Jackson, Kentucky; five grandchildren: Ashley (James) Smith of Murray, Kentucky, Sarah Ortiz of Jackson, Kentucky, Laura (Steven) Cain of Elsmere, Kentucky, Tamitha Ortiz of Jackson, Kentucky, and Matthew Moore of Athol, Kentucky; four great grandchildren: Jack Smith, Ian Smith, Shawn Cain, and Aria Cain; special nieces and nephews that knew him as "Papaw": Angie Brewer Consiglio, Jeremy Bo Brewer, Jessie Brewer, and Greg Daniel Watkins; special friends: Wanda Gross and Linda Gross; and a host of nieces, nephews, and their loving relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents Hiram Johnson Sr. and Golden Toler Johnson, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Lee Smith and Carless Ann Jett and four brothers, Ken Davidson, Jim Johnson, Bill Johnson, and Frank Johnson.
Funeral services will be conducted at the Watts Funeral Home Chapel in Jackson, Kentucky at 1:00 PM on Friday, June 12, 2020 with Mike Spencer and Steve Kilburn officiating. Paul will be laid to rest in the Watkins Family Cemetery at Lower Twin (Bean Fork Road) Jackson, Kentucky with friends and family serving as Pallbearers. Friends may visit the funeral home at 6:00 PM on Thursday, June 11, 2020.
