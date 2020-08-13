Paul Edward Combs

Paul Edward Combs, age 69, of Jackson, KY passed away on Tuesday, August 11. 2020 at his residence.-He was born November 21, 1950 at Combs, Kentucky and was the son of the late Rev. Chester and Bessie Deaton Combs.-He was preceded in death by one son: Brian Edward “Sunshine” Combs.-Two brother: Manuel Ray Combs and Bobby Combs.-Two sisters: Freda Zigoris and Carol Combs. He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years: Nora Lee Thompson Combs of Jackson, KY.-One daughter: Angela Sue (Brent) Lootens of Florence, KY.-Two sons: Curtis Lee Hollan of Burkesville, KY and Anthony Hollan of AL.-Grandchildren: Curtis L. Gross, of MI; Tyler L. Hollan of KY; Dalton Hollan; Sierra Hollan and Samantha Hollan and Daniel Hollan of AL.-Two “Special Great Grandsons: Holden Lee Gross and Conner James Gross of MI.-Sisters: Wilma C. (Ken) Thompson and Katherine Brewer of KY; Joyce Walters, Alberta Grewe; Dora Sensing; Gail Stintson and Glenda Sheridan all of MI; Brothers in law: Frances Ed (Marilyn) Thompson; Kelly Jr (Delores) Thompson; McKinley (Ann) Thompson; Wendell (Linda) Thompson all of KY.-He is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly.-Funeral services will be held on Sunday, August 16, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel.-Burial in the Haddix Cemetery, INC at Haddix, KY.-Visitation will begin on Saturday from 5:00-9:00 pm. -Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-COVID-19 regulations to be observed.

To plant a tree in memory of Paul Combs as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you