Paul Edward Combs, age 69, of Jackson, KY passed away on Tuesday, August 11. 2020 at his residence.-He was born November 21, 1950 at Combs, Kentucky and was the son of the late Rev. Chester and Bessie Deaton Combs.-He was preceded in death by one son: Brian Edward “Sunshine” Combs.-Two brother: Manuel Ray Combs and Bobby Combs.-Two sisters: Freda Zigoris and Carol Combs. He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years: Nora Lee Thompson Combs of Jackson, KY.-One daughter: Angela Sue (Brent) Lootens of Florence, KY.-Two sons: Curtis Lee Hollan of Burkesville, KY and Anthony Hollan of AL.-Grandchildren: Curtis L. Gross, of MI; Tyler L. Hollan of KY; Dalton Hollan; Sierra Hollan and Samantha Hollan and Daniel Hollan of AL.-Two “Special Great Grandsons: Holden Lee Gross and Conner James Gross of MI.-Sisters: Wilma C. (Ken) Thompson and Katherine Brewer of KY; Joyce Walters, Alberta Grewe; Dora Sensing; Gail Stintson and Glenda Sheridan all of MI; Brothers in law: Frances Ed (Marilyn) Thompson; Kelly Jr (Delores) Thompson; McKinley (Ann) Thompson; Wendell (Linda) Thompson all of KY.-He is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly.-Funeral services will be held on Sunday, August 16, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel.-Burial in the Haddix Cemetery, INC at Haddix, KY.-Visitation will begin on Saturday from 5:00-9:00 pm. -Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-COVID-19 regulations to be observed.
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Stress
- Covid-19 Update from KY River District Health Department
- Breathitt County experiences 'Spike' in its active Covid-19 cases!
- Breathitt County experiences 'Spike' in its active Covid-19 cases!
- County’s Covid-19 Containment Efforts Meet with Success
- County’s Covid-19 Containment Efforts Meet with Success
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update - 8/5/20
- Life in Quarantine with COVID-19
- Letter to the Editor: Give Our Community a Voice, Respond to the 2020 Census
- ARH announces no regular visitation at hospitals in wake of COVID-19 increase
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- The Long Version of the last time we pulled a "Portland"
- Breathitt Close to Finalizing 2020 Schedule
- Breathitt County Experiences Covid-19 Spike
- Patrick announcing Big 12 and PAC 10 to cancel football seasons
- Sheriff Strikes Back!
- Avid Reader Flips Out
- Noble's "No True Bill"
- School Story: Fall Term Push to September...
- Swinging on a Star...
- The Long Version of the Ghislaine Maxwell Story...
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.