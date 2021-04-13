Paul Edward “Eddie” Spicer, 69, Noctor passed away Saturday, April 10, at his residence. He was a lieutenant with the Rousseau Volunteer Fire Department. He was the son of the late Lester and Josephine Richardson Spicer. He was also preceded in death by brothers, Lester Glenn Spicer, Jesse Charles Spicer, James Henry Spicer, Willard Spicer. He is survived by his wife, Marcella Hounshell Spicer; daughter, Angela Spicer (David) Waddell; grandsons, Cortlin Edward (Jessica B.) Spicer, Jacob Scott Spicer; great granddaughter, Addelynn Jade Spicer; brother and sister-in-law , Ancil and Janet Hounshell; nephew, Robert Vernon Hounshell; special son, Greg Wilson; sisters, Verna Spicer (David) Gould, Shirley Jett Carpenter, Bonnie Spicer (Granville) Gross, Carolyn Spicer; sisters-in-law, Wilma Spicer, Barbara McIntosh. Visitation Tuesday, April 13, 5:00PM - 8:00PM. Funeral Wednesday, April 14, 11:00AM with David Fletcher officiating. Burial in the Hounshell Cemetery at Noctor. Serving as pallbearers will be Jacob Spicer, Cortlin Spicer, Greg Wilson, Rob Hounshell, Roger Spicer, David Waddell.
COVID-19 restrictions will be observed.
