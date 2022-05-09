Paul Halsey

Paul Douglas Halsey, 79, Jackson passed away Friday, May 6, at his residence. He was a member of the First Church of God. He was also a member of the Breathitt County Lodge 649, York Rites, Scottish Rites, Eastern Star, Shriners, Hillbilly Club and Knights Templer. He was the son of the late Elzie Morton Halsey and Kate Back Halsey. He was also preceded in death by brothers, Glen E. Halsey, Elzie Morton Halsey Jr., Quentin Halsey; nephew, Blake Farrell. He is survived by wife, Fran Halsey; son, Doug Halsey (Sheena); daughter, Cathy Gay (Doug); sister, Mary Farrell; grandchildren; Alan Gay (Brooklyn), Brooke Halsey (Devin Farley), Brielle Halsey. Masonic rites, Sunday, May 8, 6:00 PM. Funeral Monday, May 9, 11:00 AM with Bobby Hollon officiating. Burial in the Jackson Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Douglas Alan Gay II, Jamie Gross, Al Eiserman, Scott Halsey, James Paul Caudill, Devin Farley. Honorary pallbearers will be John F. Gross, Von Allen, Masonic Lodge Brothers. Breathitt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
