Paul Miller, 74, Haddix passed away Thursday, August 26, at his residence. He was a US Army veteran. He was the son of the late Silas and Edith Lewis Miller. He was also preceded in death by his son, P. J. Miller; brothers, Lonnie and Ed; sisters, Laura May and Clarissa. He is survived by wife, Martha Hester Wooten Miller; two daughters, Mary Ann Edith Kay "Poochy" Miller, Melissa Ann(Allan) Mann; brothers, Silas Jr., Alvin, David, Marty; sisters, Ethel, Rosa, Jewel, Betty; brothers-in-law, Danis(Darlene) Wooten, Butch(Karen) Wooten, Willie Wooten, Jesse(Judy) Wooten; grandchildren, Paul Stephen "Rambo" Gambill(Jill Barber), Jesse Allan Mann, James Edward Douglas Mann, Allie McKinna Mann, Braylen Ray Warren; adopted granddaughter, Betty Saylor; great granddaughter, Rosalyn Grace "Herm" Gambill; host of nephews and nieces; special family and friends including special friends, Laura Sizemore & Manuel Miller; namesake, Paul David "Duke" and basketball boys, Jesse and Jason. Visitation, Monday, August 30, 6:00 - 9:00PM. Funeral, Tuesday, August 31, 2:00 with Calvin Bowling and Joseph Engle officiating. Burial in the Haddix Cemetery at Haddix.
Service information
Aug 30
Visitation
Monday, August 30, 2021
7:00PM-10:00PM
Breathitt Funeral Home
409 Highway 15
Jackson, KY 41339
Aug 31
Service
Tuesday, August 31, 2021
3:00PM
Breathitt Funeral Home
409 Highway 15
Jackson, KY 41339
