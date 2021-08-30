Paul Miller

Paul Miller, 74, Haddix passed away Thursday, August 26, at his residence. He was a US Army veteran. He was the son of the late Silas and Edith Lewis Miller. He was also preceded in death by his son, P. J. Miller; brothers, Lonnie and Ed; sisters, Laura May and Clarissa. He is survived by wife, Martha Hester Wooten Miller; two daughters, Mary Ann Edith Kay "Poochy" Miller, Melissa Ann(Allan) Mann; brothers, Silas Jr., Alvin, David, Marty; sisters, Ethel, Rosa, Jewel, Betty; brothers-in-law, Danis(Darlene) Wooten, Butch(Karen) Wooten, Willie Wooten, Jesse(Judy) Wooten; grandchildren, Paul Stephen "Rambo" Gambill(Jill Barber), Jesse Allan Mann, James Edward Douglas Mann, Allie McKinna Mann, Braylen Ray Warren; adopted granddaughter, Betty Saylor; great granddaughter, Rosalyn Grace "Herm" Gambill; host of nephews and nieces; special family and friends including special friends, Laura Sizemore & Manuel Miller; namesake, Paul David "Duke" and basketball boys, Jesse and Jason. Visitation, Monday, August 30, 6:00 - 9:00PM. Funeral, Tuesday, August 31, 2:00 with Calvin Bowling and Joseph Engle officiating. Burial in the Haddix Cemetery at Haddix.

To send flowers to the family of Paul Miller, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Aug 30
Visitation
Monday, August 30, 2021
7:00PM-10:00PM
Breathitt Funeral Home
409 Highway 15
P. O. Box 201
Jackson, KY 41339
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Aug 31
Service
Tuesday, August 31, 2021
3:00PM
Breathitt Funeral Home
409 Highway 15
P. O. Box 201
Jackson, KY 41339
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

Tags

Recommended for you