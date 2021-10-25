Paul Pete Combs, age 79, of Chavies, KY passed away on Saturday, October 23, 2021, at the Hazard ARH in Hazard, KY.-He was born August 4, 1942, at Rowdy, KY, and was the son of the late Orville and Olga Miller Combs.-He was preceded in death by his wife: Loverda Sizemore Combs. -Daughter: Linda Gail Combs.- Son: David Combs and sister: Flo Bess Pugh.- Pete was a US Army Veteran.-A member of Shriners.-A member of the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels. A member of the Krypton Masonic Lodge # 905.–He is survived by his daughter: Tiffany Combs of Hazard, KY.- His son: Phillip (Martha) Combs of Hazard, KY.- His sisters: Goldie Ann (Doug) Jones of Erlanger, KY, and Inez (Clark) Combs of Chesapeake, VA.- His brother: Aldo (Allie Mae) Combs of Frenchburg, KY.- Grandchildren: Amy Combs, Belinda Adams, Heather Adams, Ashley Noble.- Great-grandchildren: Rosalie Shields, Cooper Francis, Isabella Francis, Gacelyn Napier, Austin Gwin, Jacob Gwin, Aleaha Smith, Taylen Noble, Maleah Massey.-Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 30, 2021, at 11:00 am at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Drewey Lee Jones and Eldon Miller officiating with military rites being observed.-Burial will be in the Combs and Neace Cemetery at Lost Creek, KY.-Visitation will begin on Friday from 5:00-9:00 pm with Masonic Rites to be observed by the Krypton Masonic Lodge #905 at 6:00 pm with Bobby Mullins conducting services.-Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.-In lieu of flowers family requests donations be made toward funeral expenses.-Pallbearers: Kasey Combs, Kendall Combs, Kernel Francis, Ervine Prater.-Cautionary measures to be observed due to COVID
Deaton Funeral Home Jackson, KY
Proudly powered by WordPress
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.