Paul Terry, 61, Jackson passed away Friday, March 3, at the Kentucky River Medical Center in Jackson. He was a member of the Wolverine United Methodist Church and the Vancleve Fire Dept. He was the son of the late Jeff and Wilma Jean Deaton Terry. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Elmer Terry. He is survived by his wife, Debbie Terry; his sons, Travis (Myrtle) Terry and Tyler Terry; brothers, Douglas (Sheila) Terry, Tommy Terry; sisters, Brenda (Lonnie) Watts, Mary Kay (Ance) Abner, Bernice (John Michael) Slone, Nancy (Garland) Davis; grandchildren, Kasen Terry, Easton Terry; host of nephews and nieces. Visitation, Monday, March 6, 11:00 AM and funeral 1:00 PM at the funeral home with John Bunn officiating. Burial in Griffith Cemetery at Houston. Serving as pallbearers will be family and friends. Honorary pallbearers are Jeff Watts and Tony Watts.
