Paul Watts, 87, Nancy, Kentucky formerly of Breathitt County passed away Friday, May 19, at the Cumberland Nursing and Rehab Center in Somerset. He was born June 14, 1935 in Jackson Ky to the late George Washington and Doshia Combs Watts. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Brenda Turner Watts; 7- brothers; Oliver Watts, Shafter Watts, Herbert Watts, Carl Watts, Estil Watts, Elbert Watts, Bill Poston. Also preceded in death by 3-sisters; Carrie Combs, Laura Napier, Alpha Bradshaw. He was a member of the Burnetta Baptist Church and he enjoyed gardening, raising chickens, fishing and bowling. He is survived by son, Rick (Debbie) Watts; daughter, Paula (Doug) Martin; 3-sisters, Maxine (South) Hudson, Rose Holbrook, Ella Watts; 4- grandchildren, Ricky Paul Alan Watts, Kyle Alexander Watts, Brandi Jean Martin, Paul Thomas Watts; host of great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will begin Wednesday, May 24, at 11:00 AM at the Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 1:00PM with Greg Hudson officiating. Burial will be in the Willie Campbell Cemetery at Leatherwood. Serving as pallbearers will be friends and family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.