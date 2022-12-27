Pauline Bach Thompson, age 84 of Jackson, KY passed away at her residence on Monday, December 26, 2022.-She was born May 13, 1938 in Jackson, KY and was the daughter of the late Jasper and Ruby Tolson Bach.-She was preceded in death by her brother: Ronnie Mullins.-She is survived by her husband: Willie “Bill” Thompson of Jackson, KY.-Her four daughters: Cynthia Pelfrey of Saldee, KY; Brenda (Thurston Jr.) Strong of Crossett, Arkansas; Billie Jo (Scott) Oaks and Pauletta Thompson of Jackson, KY.-She is also survived by a host of other relatives and friends.-Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. No funeral services are scheduled at this time.
