Pauline Baker Bruner, age 84, of Beattyville, KY passed away on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at the KY River Medical Center in Jackson, KY.-She had been a long time resident of Lee County Nursing Home in Beattyville, KY. -She was born September 11, 1936, at Hyden, KY, and was the daughter of the late Hanney and Malvery Fouts Baker.-She was preceded in death by a son: Carl Patrick and sister: Oma Baker.-She is survived by a friend: Benny Jones of Campton, KY.- Two daughters: Wilma Martin of Warsaw, IN and Lillian Yarnell of Dayton, OH.-One son: Ron Patrick of Dayton, OH.-Niece: Maxine Goss of OH.- Six grandchildren.-Graveside services will be held on Friday, July 9, 2021, at 11:00 am at the Bush Cemetery, Pigeon Roost, Hazard, KY with Estill Barnett officiating.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
