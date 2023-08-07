Pauline Bays Burnett, age 94, of Jackson, KY left this earthly life on Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at Landmark of Breathitt. Pauline loved life and people. Always a smile and a hug. Pauline was preceded in death by her mother: Gertrude Bays O’Connor. Her parents: Fred and Jane Bach. Her husband: James E. Burnett. Her son-in-law: Paul Ray Landrum. She is survived by daughter: Tanya Landrum of Jackson, KY. Four grandchildren: Jason Landrum (Shonda Seizemore) of Jackson, KY; Paula Ammann (Steve Griffin) Catonsville, MD; Laura Landrum (Matthew Powell) and Stephanie Sweet of Nashville, TN. Great grandsons: Jayden Ammann of Catonsville, MD and Jack Thomas of Nashville, TN. Sisters: Elaine (David) McCoy Cincinnati, OH; Irene O’Connor and Linda Scheiber of West Harrison, IN. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 5, 2023 at Noon at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Carl McIntosh officiating. Burial in the Haddix Cemetery, INC at Haddix, KY. Visitation will be Friday from 6:00-9:00 pm at the funeral home. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers: Jason Landrum, Steve Griffin, Guy Coomer, Eddie Fugate, Patrick McCoy, Brennen McCoy. Honorary Pallbearers: The Staff At Landmark of Breathitt.
