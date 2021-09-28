Pauline Burton

Pauline Burton, age 68, of Jackson ,KY passed away on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at the Baptist Health Hospital in Lexington, KY. She was born May 18, 1953 at Hazard, KY and was the daughter of the late John and Dulsena Johnson Herald. – Preceded in death by her son: Lester Paul Burton and daughter Linda Gross : Her brothers: Steve Herald and Henry Herald. Her sister: Susie Jean Fox.-She is survived by her husband: Lester Burton of Jackson, KY. Her daughter: (Leslie (Ritchie) Whitely; okf Jackson, KY. – Her sisters; Rachel (Martin) Combs; Martha ( Sheridan) Herald; Ruth Raleigh; Virginia (Clarence) Herald all of Jackson, KY.- Her brother: George (Lena) Herald of Jackson, KY. – Her grandchildren: Justin Rivera; Madison Stamper; Celeste Whitely.- Funeral services will be on Friday, October 1, 2021 at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Chris Turner officiating.- Burial in the Hall Cemetery at Talbert, KY. -Visitation will be Friday at 11:00 am until time of service. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.- Masks requested be worn and cautionary measures observed.

