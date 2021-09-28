Pauline Burton, age 68, of Jackson ,KY passed away on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at the Baptist Health Hospital in Lexington, KY. She was born May 18, 1953 at Hazard, KY and was the daughter of the late John and Dulsena Johnson Herald. – Preceded in death by her son: Lester Paul Burton and daughter Linda Gross : Her brothers: Steve Herald and Henry Herald. Her sister: Susie Jean Fox.-She is survived by her husband: Lester Burton of Jackson, KY. Her daughter: (Leslie (Ritchie) Whitely; okf Jackson, KY. – Her sisters; Rachel (Martin) Combs; Martha ( Sheridan) Herald; Ruth Raleigh; Virginia (Clarence) Herald all of Jackson, KY.- Her brother: George (Lena) Herald of Jackson, KY. – Her grandchildren: Justin Rivera; Madison Stamper; Celeste Whitely.- Funeral services will be on Friday, October 1, 2021 at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Chris Turner officiating.- Burial in the Hall Cemetery at Talbert, KY. -Visitation will be Friday at 11:00 am until time of service. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.- Masks requested be worn and cautionary measures observed.
Tags
Recommended for you
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Knox vax rate among lowest in Kentucky
- Hospital leaders speak out in wake of COVID-19 surge
- ‘Alarming, but not at all that surprising’ Knox leads country in infection rate
- P.T. Pros treats ARH staff to lunch
- Hospital systems join forces to talk COVID-19
- First Covid vaccine gets full FDA approval
- How safe is the Covid-19 vaccine?
- Weekly COVID-19 report
- Weekly COVID-19 report
- Covid-19 Update August 12, 2021
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Online Poll
POLL - Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine?
Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine? If yes, please indicate that you have. If not, please let us know why. Remember, poll votes do not reveal information about your identity. We just receive answers only for statistical purposes. Thank you.
You voted:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.