Pauline Hollan, 85, Jackson passed away Saturday, September 25, at her residence. She was the widow of the late Charles "Levi" Hollan and the daughter of the late Pryce and Ola Morris Caudill. She was also preceded in death by daughters, Delores Hollan, Charlene Dieringer; several brothers and sisters. She is survived by grandchildren, Tammy Johnson, Tonia (Chris) Large, Shonna (Leonard) Adkins, Billy Dieringer; great grandchildren, Alex, Austin, Shelby, Brandon, William; great great grandchildren, Charlene, Jackson. Funeral Thursday, September 30, 10:00 AM at the Breathitt Funeral Home Chapel. Burial in Hollan Cemetery at Canoe. Breathitt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

