Pauline Hollan, 85, Jackson passed away Saturday, September 25, at her residence. She was the widow of the late Charles "Levi" Hollan and the daughter of the late Pryce and Ola Morris Caudill. She was also preceded in death by daughters, Delores Hollan, Charlene Dieringer; several brothers and sisters. She is survived by grandchildren, Tammy Johnson, Tonia (Chris) Large, Shonna (Leonard) Adkins, Billy Dieringer; great grandchildren, Alex, Austin, Shelby, Brandon, William; great great grandchildren, Charlene, Jackson. Funeral Thursday, September 30, 10:00 AM at the Breathitt Funeral Home Chapel. Burial in Hollan Cemetery at Canoe. Breathitt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements
Service information
Sep 29
Visitation
Wednesday, September 29, 2021
7:00PM-10:00PM
7:00PM-10:00PM
Breathitt Funeral Home
409 Highway 15
P. O. Box 201
Jackson, KY 41339
409 Highway 15
P. O. Box 201
Jackson, KY 41339
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Sep 30
Service
Thursday, September 30, 2021
11:00AM
11:00AM
Breathitt Funeral Home
409 Highway 15
P. O. Box 201
Jackson, KY 41339
409 Highway 15
P. O. Box 201
Jackson, KY 41339
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.
Recommended for you
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Knox vax rate among lowest in Kentucky
- Hospital leaders speak out in wake of COVID-19 surge
- ‘Alarming, but not at all that surprising’ Knox leads country in infection rate
- P.T. Pros treats ARH staff to lunch
- Hospital systems join forces to talk COVID-19
- First Covid vaccine gets full FDA approval
- How safe is the Covid-19 vaccine?
- Weekly COVID-19 report
- Weekly COVID-19 report
- Covid-19 Update August 12, 2021
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Online Poll
POLL - Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine?
Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine? If yes, please indicate that you have. If not, please let us know why. Remember, poll votes do not reveal information about your identity. We just receive answers only for statistical purposes. Thank you.
You voted:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.