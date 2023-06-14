A crowd of family, friends, and others that wanted to celebrate the dedication of renaming Highway 1933 (Turner's Creek) to the Emanuel C. Turner Memorial Highway gathered inside the Turner's Creek Community Center to fellowship in honor of Dr. Turner on Monday, June 12, 2023.
While several spoke, it was State Representative Chris Fugate that talked on the importance of renaming roadways and bridges in honor of those that give their lives serving others and the community so that the generations to follow can remember them.
After the ceremony, a meal was served followed by the revealing of the signage.
(PHOTO): The family of Dr. Emanuel C. Turner: his wife Brenda; his children Beverly, David, Susan, and Stephanie; along with his grandchildren pose by the new sign that shows the renaming of Highway 1933 (Turner’s Creek) to the Emanuel C. Turner Memorial Highway.
