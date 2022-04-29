Pearl Ella Haddix (82) of Fort Wayne, IN departed this world to walk the golden roads of Heaven April 26th, 2022. Pearl was born March 25th, 1940, in Hazard, KY to Elbert Jewell and Ida Guerrero. She later married her husband Alonzo Haddix and moved to Chicago, IL. She went on to mother 4 outstanding children Charles Haddix, Deborah Allen, Ernest Haddix and Donna Perry. Pearl retired from the Oscar Mayer Corp and dedicated her life to being the best mother and grandmother possible. She loved to sing and dance, especially to Elvis but she adored when family would get together and laugh. Pearl is survived by her daughter Deborah Allen (Jimbo) of Lexington, TN and her son Jeffrey Alonzo Haddix (Kara) of Fort Wayne, IN. Her legacy continues by her 15 grandchildren and 40 great-grandchildren all of whom have beautiful memories of the amazing person she was. She is preceded in death by her husband Alonzo Haddix and children Charles Edward Haddix (Leonarda), Ernest Wesley Haddix, and Donna Lorraine Perry (Paul).
The viewing will be held Wednesday May 4, 2022 from noon to 9:00PM. The funeral will be held Thursday May 5th, 2022 at 11:00AM at Deaton Funeral Home, 15 Deaton Ln, Jackson, KY 41339. Immediately following the funeral, she will be laid to rest at T Point Cemetery in Clayhole, KY.
Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
