The Breathitt County/Jackson Chamber of Commerce met on Tuesday, April 4th, at the Breathitt County Extension Office on Main Street, for its regularly scheduled monthly meeting. This month’s meeting was sponsored by People’s Bank, and People’s employees Tressa Young and Alan McCormick were the guest speakers via Zoom.
Next month’s meeting will be held once again at the Breathitt County Extension Office at 1155 Main Street in Jackson on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at 10 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.