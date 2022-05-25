Peoples Bank of Jackson recently announced new hours to serve its customers. The lobby will now be open from 8:30 am until 4:30 pm, Monday through Friday, and from 8:30 am until Noon on Saturday.
The drive-thru will be open Monday through Thursday, 8:30 am until 5 pm and on Friday from 8:30 am until 6 pm. On Saturdays, the drive-thru will be open from 8:30 am until Noon.
The Customer Care Center is open on Monday through Friday from 8 am until 7 pm and can be reached by calling 1-800-374-6123.
