The Main Street branch of Peoples Bank in Jackson will be closing and consolidating with the branch located on Hwy 15 North on June 9, 2022.
“We want the people of Breathitt County to know that Peoples Bank is there to stay. We have completely remodeled the Hwy 15 branch and it has new everything,” remarked Alyssa Ramey-Coleman, Kentucky Regional Manager for Peoples Bank. Ramey-Coleman would add, “Peoples Bank is also very proud of its numerous sponsorships and donations to the community, supporting Breathitt County in any way it can.”
Ramey-Coleman stated that the Main Street branch employees would all be retained after the consolidation and would be assimilated into the Hwy 15 branch.
“The Main Street branch’s overall condition has deteriorated to the point that it does not justify the cost of a complete remodeling job,” explained Ramey-Coleman on the reasoning for Peoples Bank’s decision to move forward with the consolidation of the two bank branches.
Clients of the Main Street branch should be receiving or have already received a notice by mail with details of the planned consolidation.
