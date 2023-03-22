(PHOTO): Carla Seals (Left), Shane Stidham (Middle), Dr. Jennifer Lindon (Right)
Hazard Community and Technical College is proud to continue working with its community partners who want to see our students and communities succeed.
On Thursday, March 16, Perry Distributors, Inc. presented a check to college leadership worth $3,500 that will fund a scholarship for HCTC CDL student Dakota Sharpey. This donation pays for Sharpey's entire tuition.
"We are thankful to Perry Distributors for its investment in our students," HCTC President Dr. Jennifer Lindon said. "This scholarship helps Dakota focus on gaining his CDL certification without having to worry about the cost of tuition," she noted. "We are proud of our partnerships with local businesses who want to see our students thrive and who want to promote a stronger workforce in Eastern Kentucky," Lindon added.
On Monday, March 20, Fields spoke with CDL students about job opportunities at Perry Distributors. He discussed the benefits of staying in the mountains to begin their careers and the benefits offered by the company.
"This year our resolution was to help bring jobs back home," said Bill Fields, Perry Distributors Secretary and General Manager. "This is a first step on our plan, giving two scholarships a year through HCTC's CDL program because opportunity starts at home," he added.
If you are interested in gaining your CDL certification, you can call 606-436-5721.
