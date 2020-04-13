Phillip Fugate of Vancleve, Kentucky husband of Debbie Allen Fugate departed this life Thursday, April 2, 2020 at the age of 57 years, 6 months and 13 days. He was a son of the late Roy and Golden Fletcher Fugate born in Campton, Kentucky on September 20, 1962. He was a former Maintenance Superintendent for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. He is survived by his wife Debbie Allen Fugate of Vancleve, Kentucky; two sons, Jarad Fugate (Ashley) and Zachary Fugate both of Vancleve, Kentucky; one granddaughter, Alison Fugate; six brothers, Larry Fugate of Winchester, Kentucky, Roy Fugate of Corbin, Kentucky, Donnie Fugate of Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, Charlie Fugate and Ralph Fugate both of Jackson, Kentucky and Paul Fugate of Vancleve, Kentucky; and one sister, Diana Fugate of Vancleve, Kentucky. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Golden Fletcher Fugate; and one brother, Robert Fugate. He also leaves behind a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
No services are planned at this time.
Arrangements were entrusted to Porter and Son Funeral Directors in Campton, Kentucky.
