Breathitt Countians from all communities continue to rebuild and recover after the devasting July flood. The extent of the damage left in the aftermath of the flood has placed a monumental task in front of Breathitt residents, but their determination is evident everywhere one looks.
Margarette Hubbard, 78, is an example of the resilience Breathitt Countians are displaying during the ongoing clean-up process. Hubbard has been helping family members shovel mud, pull drywall, and strip homes.
“This is one tough lady, and she has worked hard all her life. I have witnessed her this week working extremely hard and I believe she could outwork anyone,” proclaimed Debbie Henson-Miller.
The county has come together as young and old have shown up and volunteered to help their neighbors rebuild and dig out of the mud, debris, and wreckage. Individuals and families are not only picking up the pieces, but many are still trapped because of impassable driveways and roads. Others are dealing with no water, electricity, and internet service. Breathitt County Judge Executive Jeff Noble stated that state workers from several other districts were in Breathitt County to assist with repairs and wants all residents to know, “We are working as hard as possible just to get these roads where people can get in and out. We are making progress and we will get through this.” Breathitt County Water District Superintendent Estill McIntosh reports that 70 percent of its customers have water restored as of the writing of this article. While Kentucky Power has restored power in almost all areas affected by the flood it could still be a lengthy period before all customers are restored. Internet service restoration varies by provider.
While some potentially may save their homes, others are sadly left homeless. Judge Executive Noble wants the public to know that three shelters are available in Perry County and two shelters are open in Wolfe County. Jackson Mayor Laura Thomas would add that shelters were open in Morgan County and the Buckhorn Lodge was housing flood victims. Both leaders stated that the Red Cross is attempting to open a shelter in Breathitt County and will make an announcement once a place is secured. FEMA mobile temporary housing units are expected to arrive, but no date has been determined and Team Kentucky is offering assistance. To register with Team Kentucky, visit https://arcg.is/1W1G94.
If you are still needing help with cleaning up, please contact one of the following groups: Samaritan’s Purse 606-303-5361; RISE Disaster Relief and Recovery 980-825-7473 or 318-308-0941; Volunteer Coordinator Jamie Mullins-Smith 606-233-3502; Recovery Crews 606-268-0896; and the Texas Baptist Relief also has work crews and is located on Hwy 30 West at the New Hope Community Baptist Church next to the Dollar General.
For impassable driveways and roads contact the County Judge Executive’s Office 606-666-3800; Road Secretary Bridgette Banks 606-666-3815; City Hall/Mayor 606-666-7069; RISE Disaster Relief and Recovery 980-825-7473; and Road Crews 606-666-3815.
Animal assistance can be found at ASPCA 1-888-808-0810; Kentucky River Animal Shelter 606-439-4064; and Breathitt County Animal Control Officer Jamie Holbrook 606-666-3800 ext. 247.
Any Breathitt County resident that needs transportation to register with FEMA contact Middle Kentucky Transportation at 606-666-2452 ext. 239.
Those that qualify and lost their food supply due to the flooding can contact the local Health and Family Services at 606-666-7506 or 606-666-2481 for emergency EBT/SNAP funds. For a limited time, EBT benefits can be used to purchase hot meals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.