Thursday, July 27, 2023, marks the one-year anniversary of what has since been labeled as a “one in one-thousand-year flood” that decimated Breathitt County and the surrounding region. Heavy rain and storms pummeled Jackson and Breathitt County resulting in unprecedented flood levels throughout Wednesday, July 27, 2022, and Thursday, July 28, 2022. A total of more than ten inches of rain fell in a span of 48 hours in Breathitt County causing a historical natural disaster.
The extreme rainfall totals caused severe flash flooding that destroyed more than 700 homes, washed away vehicles, roads, and bridges, and resulted in ten Breathitt Countians losing their lives. In the aftermath of the flooding were downed trees and utility poles along with mud and rockslides to add to the heartbreaking destruction. Nearly 150 roadways suffered significant damages. Residents of Lakeside and Panbowl were evacuated as officials were concerned about whether Panbowl Dam (KY 15) would hold as the North Fork of the Kentucky River reached almost 44 feet until it finally crested at 42.77 feet almost 14.5 feet above the flood stage level. The river level reached its highest since February of 1939. KY 15 was either closed or allowed limited travel until it was able to reopen on the morning of Saturday, July 30, 2022, allowing those residents to return home.
Between July 25th and July 30th, 2022, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Jackson several complex thunderstorms developed south of I-64 and brought heavy rain resulting in deadly flash flooding and devastating river flooding to Breathitt County and surrounding areas. These storms at times produced as much as four inches of rain per hour. Radar estimates show that upwards of 14-16 inches of rain fell during this five-day period in a narrow path, with many locations receiving 6-10 inches of rain. One of the areas with the highest totals was southern Breathitt County. The estimated peak rainfall totals of 14-16 inches from July 26th through the 29th are historically unheard of. There is less than a 1 in 1,000 chance of that amount of rain falling in any given year over a four-day period according to the NWS of Jackson. “It may sound like a simple explanation, but southern Breathitt County was affected by the flooding more than the northern region because it received twice as much rainfall and the situation was not helped any by there being already saturated soil from previous rainfall,” explained NWS Forecaster Philomon Geertson, “southern Breathitt County received between 10 and 12 inches of rain from multiple rounds of storms.”
Officials at the NWS in Jackson conveyed that other possible contributing factors were a mountainous region like Breathitt County attracts more precipitation; the county’s geographical location places it in a position to receive moist weather from the Gulf of Mexico; and global warming. The NWS revealed that construction and new development such as the removing of the mountains on Lakeside in Jackson and mining especially surface mining could potentially result in making the county more prone to flooding.
The flooding was of such epic proportions that it drew national attention, bringing President and First Lady Joe and Jill Biden to Breathitt County along with US Senator Mitch McConnell, US Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, and US Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Marcia Fudge, all receiving a first-hand look at the destruction left in the wake of the July 2022 flooding.
A nearly $7 million project to strengthen and stabilize the Panbowl Dam was recently completed in June, and a second project, the $21 million Panbowl Lake Corridor Project has been announced. The Corridor Project will widen KY 15 to five lanes, two lanes in each direction with a center lane, between KY 30 and KY 1812 along with the addition of sidewalks and the improving of floodgates in the area. Washington Avenue which leads into downtown Jackson will be widened with sidewalks added on also.
In March of this year, Secretary Fudge announced $298 million for eastern Kentucky counties that were affected by the flood, while informing that Breathitt County qualified for a significant amount of this funding due to the severity of the damage it endured.
Earlier this month Governor Andy Beshear traveled to Jackson to announce more than $1.3 million in funding to be awarded to Breathitt County. $750,000 to be used to renovate the Breathitt County Courthouse; $50,000 to be used for new playground equipment at Douthitt Park; $538,125 to rehabilitate two apartments at the Jackson Federal Place Apartment Complex that were damaged in the 2022 floods and repair the elevator that has been out of operation for over a year; and $405,108 to resurface a three-mile stretch of Miller Branch Barwick Road.
The county has spent several million dollars (no exact total was available as of print) to date in its flood recovery efforts, spending nearly $2 million within the first two months after the 2022 flood.
The City of Jackson has been allocated a little more than $317,000 in FEMA funding to be used for the flood recovery efforts citywide including water and sewer and an estimated 80 to 85 percent of that has been used thus far. The city has been approved for an additional $268,000 but is still waiting on those funds. However, the city has had to dip into its own accounts to cover the costs of some needs as it waits for the additional funds to be released.
Jackson Mayor Laura Thomas stated that currently most of her time is being focused on the buyout program and working with Breathitt County Judge Executive Jeff Noble on trying to locate property outside of the flood plain in which to develop housing. The mayor added that the city continues to pursue all grants available whether it be for infrastructure, housing, or any other needs of the community.
While trying to recover and rebuild other than funding, housing is still the biggest issue as there are still Breathitt Countians living in federal and state Temporary Housing Units (THUs), and others are sadly still homeless or forced to live with family or friends.
On a positive note, for the community, Samaritan’s Purse is developing a housing site in Jackson with plans for 14 new homes for flood survivors that the organization has been working closely with, as well as the Housing Development Alliance (HDA) has completed work and sold one home to date, with three more nearing completion. The HDA has two more lots on Peach Tree Lane in Jackson with plans to begin construction later this year. The Alliance has also completed 13 home rehabilitations for flood survivors in Breathitt County.
“Our main problem, when it comes to new construction, is a lack of available land in Breathitt County. We want to build so many more homes there, but if we don’t have land to build on, there really isn’t anything we can do,” stated Mindy Miller, HDA Director of Development and Communications.
According to Dr. Myra Shird of FEMA, the federal agency brought 37 THUs to Breathitt County and 25 of those are still in use, with 12 families/individuals finding long-term solutions. Dr. Shird revealed that FEMA has awarded more than $22.5 million in individual assistance to Breathitt County homeowners and renters and added that the agency is nowhere near finished. “We are still doing onsite infrastructure appraisals and are still putting money back into Breathitt County.”
FEMA has spent nearly $17 million towards the buyout program, 22 properties in the City of Jackson for $3,385,823, and 82 properties in the county for a total of $13,550,878.
FEMA has spent around $175 million total in the year since the flood to assist with the recovery efforts in eastern Kentucky.
Breathitt County received an outpouring of support from local and national organizations, volunteers, and individuals. Right here in the county, Aspire Appalachia and the Rousseau Volunteer Fire Department have worked tirelessly in helping the community rebuild.
While Breathitt County is still picking up the pieces one year later, the once bleak outlook is becoming a little bit brighter with each passing day. One has to look no further than the stories of Nancy Herald, a retired school teacher, that lost everything, but chose to buy a home and return to Jackson, or that of Wiley Hudson and his family that despite losing everything, built back on the piece of property they have owned for nearly four decades, and of course the story of Ashley Tincher, a single mother of five children, being able to be approved to purchase a FEMA THU so that her family will have a permanent home.
“The recovery process been slowly but steady. Just so much damage in every part of our county. Some of our people are recovering faster than others. Sadly, those who have lost loved ones, will never fully recover.
Through some of the toughest times in the history of Breathitt County, we witnessed the grit, determination, and the spirit of our people. I know that all of us are truly a Breathitt County family,” affirmed Breathitt County Circuit Court Clerk James Elliott Turner.
